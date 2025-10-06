Pradeep Maadugula's 'Champion' to release in December

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Maadugula's upcoming film "Champion" is set to release in theatres on December 25, the makers said on Monday.

Featuring Roshan Meka in the lead role, the film is produced by Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, Concept Films, and Zee Studios.

Advaitham shared the announcement on his Instagram handle. The post featured the film's poster. The film will have a worldwide release.

"The game begins. #Champion is entering the field. Experience the epic journey in cinemas worldwide this December 25th. #Roshan @PradeepAdvaitam #AnaswaraRajan @MickeyJMeyer @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaCinema @AnandiArtsOffl @ConceptFilms_ #UmeshKrBansal @girishjohar #RaveenaDeshpaande @kejriwalakshay @IamDivyaVijay @SonyMusicSouth #ChampionOnDec25th," read the caption.

Maadugula's short film "Advaitham" has previously won a National Award in 2011 in the Best Educational/Motivational/Instructional Film category.