Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' to release in October

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) "Love Insurance Kompany", featuring popular Tamil stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Kirthi Shetty, will come out in theatres on October 21, the makers announced on Thursday.

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures, owned by superstar Nayanthara and Shivan, the film was originally scheduled to release on September 18.

"A Love Festival Loading this Diwali!#LoveInsuranceKompany hitting the big screens this Diwali on October 17th," the official X handle of Rowdy Pictures posted.

"Love Insurance Kompany" is a romantic sci-fi film and focuses on a man who finds a mobile app which teleports him to the year 2035 in the pursuit of love.

The film also stars S J Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, Sunil Reddy and Shah Ra in pivotal roles.

Ranganathan is best known for writing and directing the 2022 romantic film "Love Today". His last release was "Dragon", which turned out to be a huge hit.

Shetty has starred in movies such as "Uppena", "Shyam Singha Roy", "The Warriorr" and "ARM". PTI SMR RB RB