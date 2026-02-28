Pradip Krishen, Arundhati Roy's 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' to release in theatres in March

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) "In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones", the 1989 cult classic film directed by Pradip Kishen and penned by noted writer Arundhati Roy, is set to have a theatrical release on March 13, the Film Heritage Foundation has announced.

The National Award-winning film has been meticulously restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation, ensuring that contemporary audiences can experience the film in its finest possible quality on the big screen, a press release said.

The restored version, which was recently screened at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival under its Classics segment, will release across 14 cities and 19 cinemas.

To commemorate the occasion, Krishen, along with members of the cast and crew, will present special screenings alongside Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on March 13 at Inox, Nariman Point in Mumbai and on March 14 at PVR Plaza CP in Delhi.

"If not for the Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s several years’ long dogged perseverance and stubborn love for the film, and if not for Pradip’s carefully archived material, 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' would not have had the opportunity to take a bow in the real world before retiring to a resting place in some dim archive," Roy said in a statement.

"In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones" was partly inspired by Roy’s experiences of studying at the leading architecture institute, School of Planning and Architecture, in Delhi. The Booker Prize-winning author had penned the screenplay and also played a major role in the TV movie, which was directed by her then-husband Krishen.

This was the first screenplay by Roy, who also worked with Krishen for his first film, the 1985 colonial-period drama “Massey Sahib”. The duo later collaborated for 1992’s “Electric Moon” with Roy once again writing the screenplay and Krishen taking on directing duties.

Besides Roy, “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones” also featured Arjun Raina and Roshan Seth in lead roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, who were both struggling in the Delhi theatre circuit at the time, appeared in small but significant roles.

Dungarpur said it "was not just a restoration, but a resurrection of a film that had disappeared".

"It reaffirmed our foundation’s commitment not just to preserve and restore films, but to ensure that they reach the public. I am sure that audiences around India will enjoy this irreverent slice of campus life from the ‘70s as did the international audience in Berlin. Given the buzz the film has created already around the world, I know that “Annie” is going to have a wonderful second life – playing in cinemas and festivals in India and around the world." Krishen added, “I walked away from cinema in 1994 because none of the 3 films I had made had been distributed and exhibited and I didn't think I'd be able to find money to make more films. So it feels like a dream that a small film I'd made in 1988 that was shown just once late at night on Doordarshan has been beautifully restored by Film Heritage Foundation and premiered in the Classics Section of the Berlinale.

"What's even more gratifying for me is that this film is now going to be released in cinemas across India. I'm hugely impressed by the work that Film Heritage Foundation is doing, not just in conserving Indian cinema but restoring films which might otherwise have fallen through the cracks and been forgotten.” In addition, limited copies of Penguin Books’ new edition of the original screenplay of "In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones", written by Roy, will be available for purchase at the special screenings. These copies will be signed by the director, cast and crew, offering audiences a rare collectable that celebrates the film’s enduring legacy. PTI ATR