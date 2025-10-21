Pradipta Bhattacharyya’s 'Nadharer Bhela' only Indian entry in Kolkata international film fest

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) Director Pradipta Bhattacharyya's Bengali film ‘Nadharer Bhela' (The Slow Man and His Raft) has been selected for the international competition section, Innovation in Moving Images, at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) to be held from November 6-13, an official said on Tuesday.

The three-hour film is the sole Indian entry in the category and will vie for the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger award along with 14 other films from across the world, a KIFF offficial said.

Bhattacharyya, known for his earlier critically acclaimed film Bakita Byaktigato, expressed happiness over the recognition..

Speaking to PTI, he said, "Though I began pre-production a year ago, the film was shot over just 13 days." "'Nadharer Bhela' dwells on the journey of a man who is trying hard to match his pace in a fast paced society. If someone wishes to follow his own pace, he is branded as a misfit in society. If someone's productivity decreases due to advanced age, he is branded as a misfit in this world. My film focusses on such a protagonist," he said.

The director, who also teaches at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), said the film, which featured in the Harbour segment of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in 2025, is the story of people "who are considered as slow to react in our society." The Independent (Indie) genre filmmaker said, "I am happy that audiences in my city and international delegates at KIFF will now get a chance to watch it. This selection is a recognition of the entire team’s hard work in realising the concept." The film was shot in the director’s native village in Tehatta, located in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

Versatile Bengali actor Ritwick Chakraborty essays the role of a circus manager in 'Nadharer Bhela' while actor Amit Saha portrays the titular character, 'Nadhar'.