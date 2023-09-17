Prajakta Koli engaged to longtime partner Vrishank Khanal

Mumbai: Social media influencer Prajakta Koli on Sunday announced her engagement to longtime partner Vrishank Khanal.

Koli, also an actor known for web series "Mismatched" and film "Jugjugg Jeeyo", shared the news in an Instagram post.

"@vrishankkhanal is now my ex-boyfriend," she captioned the photo with Khanal in which she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

According to reports, Khanal is a legal practitioner with a multinational company.

Koli was last seen in "Neeyat", a mystery film headlined by Vidya Balan.