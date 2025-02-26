Prajakta Koli marries Vrishank Khanal in intimate wedding ceremony

New Delhi: Social media personality and actor Prajakta Koli has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal.

Koli, 31 and Khanal 35, dated for several years before getting engaged in 2023. The couple got married in an intimate wedding on Tuesday.

The "Mismatched" star shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle. "25.2.25," she wrote in the caption.

Koli opted for a custom-designed golden lehenga adorned with floral embroidery from designer Anita Dongre. Khanal wore a white kurta from the same designer.

Koli was most recently seen in the third season of the Netflix series "Mismatched 3", co-starring Rohit Saraf. She has also featured in movies such as "Jugjugg Jeeyo" and "Neeyat".