Prakriti Kakar gets married to Vinay Anand

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Singer Prakriti Kakar, known for tracks such as "Majnu", "Sona Lagda" and "Sudhar Ja", tied the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand.

The singer shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday as she announced the news.

Kakar opted for a maroon lehenga with golden embroidery and completed the look with emerald statement jewellery. She kept minimal makeup and styled her hair in a bun. Anand wore an ivory sherwani and added matching accessories to it. Both got married on Friday.

"Just Married. 23.01.2026," Kakar wrote in the caption.

Several celebrities congratulated Kakar and Anand in the comment section. "How beautiful congratulations," wrote Manushi Chhillar.

"Congratulations," Triptii Dimri said.

"Congratulations guys," added Stebin Ben.

The couple dated for three years before getting engaged in April 2025. They shared the engagement news with a post on social media, which read, "All love stories are beautiful, but ours is my favorite. hi fiancée." It comprised a series of pictures from their engagement. PTI ATR