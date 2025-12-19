Prateik S M Patil agreed to do ‘Four More Shots Please!’ as his role was modelled on James Dean

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Actor Prateik S M Patil says he loved being a part of "Four More Shots Please!", an all-women led series, where the actor played the role of a charismatic bar owner and got to dress like James Dean.

The show, which made its debut in 2019 encapsulated the lives of four unapologetically flawed women: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.

The first season released in 2019 and became an instant hit. It was followed by a second season in 2020 and a third in 2022. The fourth season will debut on Prime Video today.

“They had approached two other actors before me. I won't mention the names. I was sold when they said I am a bar owner and the only guy with four girls. (But) that's not the reason I did the show.

“The reason I did the show was because Rangita (Nandy, producer) said 'You are a bar owner and we're going to dress you like James Dean'. I was like, ‘I'm in. Let's do it, when do we start, I was sold’. And all I'm thinking of is James Dean, I'm thinking of Tom Cruise from 'Cocktail',” he said.

James Dean, who died at the age of 24 in a car accident in 1955, is known as a cultural and fashion icon despite his brief cinema career that saw him star in movies such as "Giant", "A Rebel Without Cause" and "East of Eden".

Prateik, son of actors Raj Babbar and late star Smita Patil, said he is grateful to the fans for all the love he has received for his character over the years.

“Just a lot of love for my character, a lot of female attention and love from the opposite sex,” he said.

Prateik revealed that “Four More Shots Please!” led to an unexpected opportunity to work alongside co-star Sayani Gupta in the 2024 romantic-comedy film, “Khwaabon Ka Jhamela”.

"We did a movie because of ‘Four More Shots Please!’. She cast me in our movie, called, ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’,” he said.

“Four More Shots Please!” is developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. Actors Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray and Ankur Rathee, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur round out the cast of the Prime Video series. PTI KKP BK BK