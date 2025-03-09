Pratik Gandhi on working with wife Bhamini in 'Gandhi' series: It's one of the biggest of our careers

Jaipur: "Scam 1992" star Pratik Gandhi says working with his wife, actor Bhamini Oza in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series "Gandhi" is a special experience as it marks their first time sharing the screen.

Gandhi is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi, while Oza will star as Kasturba Gandhi in the series, based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World".

"It's a very dear experience for both of us. It's the first script on which we've worked together for the first time on screen. The magnitude of the characters is huge, so it's one of the biggest (works) of our careers now," Gandhi told PTI on Saturday night on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards here.

Oza, known for her appearances in popular TV sitcom "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai", the Sanya Malhotra-starrer “Kathal” and web series “Ziddi Dil Maane Na”, tied the knot with Gandhi in 2009. They are parents to 10-year-old daughter Miraya.

"It's a beautiful experience we have had shooting for the first season and we are waiting for it to come out and for you all to watch," she added.

Gandhi was most recently seen in romantic action comedy "Dhoom Dhaam", co-starring Yami Gautam.

The actor said he is happy with the way audiences have responded to the Netflix movie.

"It has worked well with the audience and the whole team is happy. We have received great reactions from all age groups," he added.

Gandhi, who last year featured in the buddy comedy "Madgaon Express", said he is a fan of the genre, which is difficult to crack.

"Of late, there are a couple of films that have worked with the audience, though these are just sub-layers of comedy. There are many more sub-genres of comedy that I'm yet to explore," he added.

Going ahead, the actor said he wants to try his hand at different genres.

"Action is one (genre) that I haven't explored yet. I'm excited (to try) for it," he said.