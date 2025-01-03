Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Phule’ to release on April 11

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Actor Pratik Gandhi-starrer “Phule” is set to release theatrically on April 11, coinciding with the 197th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

Written and directed by veteran actor Ananth Mahadevan, the film features Gandhi in the role of the social activist and reformer opposite actor Patralekhaa as educationalist Savitribai Phule.

Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions and Zee Studios made the official announcement about the release date of the film on the occasion of Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary today.

In a statement, Mahadevan said his film will bring out new facets of the life of Phule.

“This is our humble tribute to a great son and daughter of India. The film is a must-watch for the Y-generation, as it offers more than what history books have touched upon.

"It’s an immersive journey back in time, showcasing how these visionaries shaped our nation’s history,” said the director, who has also helmed films like “Mee Sindhutai Sapkal”, “Gour Hari Dastaan” and “Bittersweet”. PTI KKP RB RB