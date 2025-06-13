Praying for families facing unimaginable loss: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined her industry colleagues in mourning the loss of lives in the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area minutes after taking off from the airport on Thursday afternoon.

Air India has confirmed the death of 241 people in the plane crash. One passenger miraculously survived the incident, which also claimed the lives of medical college residents as the plane crashed into the building.

Prominent celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Karan Johar, expressed sorrow over the incident on Thursday.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "So so sad. Praying for everyone affected, and the families facing unimaginable loss in the Air India tragedy." Bollywood star Salman Khan, who cancelled an event for the Indian Supercross Racing League in the wake of the tragedy, has also condoled the deaths.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash... heartfelt prayers for the families of the passengers, crew and all those affected," he wrote on Instagram.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said he was heartbroken to learn about the airline incident.

"Deepest condolences to all who have lost a family member or a friend. Hope and pray that you find the strength to cope with this unimaginable loss. Thoughts are with you at this incredibly difficult time," he said.

The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar. While Sabharwal has 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the DGCA said in a statement.

Actor Vikrant Massey also mourned the loss of lives and said Kundar was the son of a family friend.

"My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today.

"It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder lost his son, Clive Kunder who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family uncle and to all deeply affected," he wrote on Instagram.