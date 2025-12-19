Preity Zinta lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar': Raw, real, and adorned with flawless performances

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Bollywood star Preity Zinta praised Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, "Dhurandhar", calling it one of the best films she has seen in a long time.

Released on December 5, the film features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

In a lengthy post on her X handle on Wednesday, Zinta described her experience of watching the film, which was "raw, real, and adorned with flawless performances". She also praised music of the film.

"Today was a fun day. After a long time I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was ! It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial , Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor. Loved the soulful n heart thumping music & most of all LOVED the direction by @AdityaDharFilms. So hard and yet, with so much heart," she wrote.

"This is not a film. It’s a love letter to every Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot who has stood in harm's way to protect our country. 3 and a half hours went by in a blink and I’m already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar I have no words ! When I do I will call you and tell you how I feel & how much I loved this masterpiece. Till then all I wanna say is Don’t miss it folks ! Go check it out. A big shout out to the cast n crew for bringing this masterpiece alive," she added.

Zinta will next feature in "Lahore 1947" alongside Sunny Deol. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced under Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Production. PTI ATR ATR ATR