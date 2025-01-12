Preity Zinta on Los Angeles wildfires: I'm heartbroken by the devastation

New Delhi: Actor Preity Zinta, who is based out of Los Angeles, says she is safe, but heartbroken by the devastation caused by the raging wildfires in the US city.

According to American media, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16.

Since the fires first began on Tuesday just north of downtown Los Angeles, they have burned more than 12,000 structures, a term that includes homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings and vehicles.

Zinta, who shares twins Jai and Gia with husband-financial analyst Gene Goodenough, in a note on X said she never thought she would live to see a day when fires would ravage neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 11, 2025

"Friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us. I'm heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now (sic)" she wrote.

The actor also praised the fire department and firefighters for their efforts.

"My thoughts & prayers to people who are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained... Stay safe everyone (sic)" she added.

No cause has been determined for the largest fires, and early estimates indicate the wildfires could be the nation's costliest ever, reported US media.

Zinta will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial "Lahore 1947", produced by Aamir Khan Productions.