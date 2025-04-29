Preity Zinta's spiritual sojourn sparks political buzz ahead of 'Lahore 1947' release

New Delhi: Actor Preity Zinta says being away from India has made her value her home country even more and visiting a temple doesn't mean she's entering the political arena.

The actor, who is set to make her Hindi cinema comeback after seven years with Rajkumar Santoshi's "Lahore 1947", recently sparked rumours of taking a political plunge after she took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela and visited Varanasi's famous Kashi Vishwanath temple for Mahashivratri.

In a Q & A session on X on Monday night, a social media user asked if she was going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in near future.

In her response, Zinta said: "That’s the problem with people on social media, everybody has become so judgemental off late.

"As I said earlier, going to a temple / Maha Kumbh and being proud of who I am & my identity does not equate with me joining politics or for that reason BJP. Living outside India has made me realise the true value of my home country & like everyone else I do appreciate India & all things Indian much more now (sic)." In a later post, the "Veer-Zaara" star said as a mother living in a foreign country, she wants to ensure her children "don't forget they are half-Indian".

She now lives in Los Angeles with husband, financial analyst Gene Goodenough and their twins Gia and Jay.

"Since my husband is agnostic we are bringing up our kids as Hindus. Sadly, I am facing constant criticism & this simple joy is being taken away by my choice being politicized all the time. I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots & religion. Chalo time to move on …Sending you lots of love n best wishes (sic)" she added.