Preity Zinta starts shooting for 'Lahore 1947'

Mumbai: Actor Preity Zinta has started shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial venture "Lahore 1947".

Also starring Sunny Deol, the details of the plot of the period drama have been kept under wraps.

Produced by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Zinta, whose last Hindi film was 2018's "Bhaiaji Superhit" also co-starring Deol, shared an update about the movie in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"On set for Lahore 1947 #newmovie #shoot #ting," she captioned a series of pictures from the film set.

Zinta and Deol have also collaborated on films including "Farz" (2001) and "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" (2003).