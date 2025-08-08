Premiere of Eva Victor's critically-acclaimed 'Sorry, Baby' held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A special preview of "Sorry, Baby", an indie film from actor-director Eva Victor, was held in the national capital, followed by a discussion focused on issues of consent, autonomy, and youth identity.

The black comedy was released in Indian theatres on Friday by PVR INOX Pictures. The film's screening was hosted by Rani Fund in collaboration with advocacy organisations CREA and Sakshi at PVR INOX Director’s Cut, and drew participation from academics, activists, artists, and members of the development sector.

"Sorry, Baby" explores the emotional and physical boundaries faced by young people, and seeks to address themes often absent from mainstream narratives about coming-of-age.

The film, which marks Victor's directorial debut, features her as Agnes, a literature professor navigating life in the aftermath of a sexual assault by her advisor.

Told in a non-linear, chapter-based format over several years, the film explores her everyday challenges, emotional stagnation, and gradual journey toward healing and reconnection.

The film's screening was followed by panel discussion over its portrayal of gender dynamics, societal expectations, and the silence around youth agency.

“'Sorry Baby’ is more than just a film - it’s an experience that stays with you long after the credits roll. It’s a mirror to our times, capturing the complexity of silence, pain, friendship, and resilience. In a world that often moves too fast, this story urges us to pause, listen, and reflect.

"We are proud to distribute films that spark conversation and shed light on important themes,” said Nayana Bijli, Founder, Rani Fund, and director, Licensing & Distribution, PVR INOX Ltd.

Smita Bharti, executive director at Sakshi, said films like "Sorry, Baby" are more than art, "they are acts of advocacy".

"By confronting uncomfortable truths with honesty and empathy, such films create the space for reflection, dialogue, and the possibility of real change. Storytelling has always been central to Sakshi’s work in preventing violence and creating safe spaces," she added.

The speakers also included filmmaker Farah Singh, Dr. Bulbul Dhar from the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women’s Studies, UN Women’s Sohaila Kapur, and actor Pavleen Gujral, among others.

The discussion also saw participation from social media figure Ssumeir Pasricha and professionals from NGOs and academia.