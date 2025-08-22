Prime Video announces 'Maxton Hall: Reunion' releasing Aug 27

London, Aug 22 (PTI) The cast of Prime Video’s hit German series "Maxton Hall – The World Between Us" will reunite in a special episode, ahead of the show’s upcoming second season.

Titled "Maxton Hall: Reunion", the special will debut on the OTT platform on August 27, a press release.

It will feature Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Runa Greiner, Govinda Gabriel, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Eli Riccardi, Frederic Balonier and Martin Neuhaus.

The actors will revisit memories from filming the first season, share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, discuss locations such as Marienburg Castle and respond to fan questions.

Based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling novel "Save Me", the romantic drama follows Ruby Bell (Herbig-Matten), a scholarship student at the elite private school Maxton Hall, whose world collides with that of arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort (Hardung).

The first season, which premiered in May 2024, became one of the most-watched international series on Prime Video. The show's second season will come out on November 7.

Produced by FLOW Media Company with LOOP New Media, the reunion is directed by Sebastian Weimar. PTI RB RB