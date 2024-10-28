Amazon Prime Video announces 'Mirzapur: The Film', scheduled for a release in 2026

New Delhi: Prime Video's popular show "Mirzapur" is getting a feature film treatment featuring iconic characters Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi, the streamer announced on Monday.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, "Mirzapur: The Film" is scheduled for a release in 2026.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are set to return as Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. Also back in the fray is Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi, who starred in a guest role in the third season of "Mirzapur" which premiered in July.

"Stree" star Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of the Compounder in the series, will star in the film too.

Manish Menghani, director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, said "Mirzapur" has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today's era with its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline.

"We take pride in crafting tailored content that reflects the diverse tastes of our viewers and are committed to backing local stories that resonate deeply and engage on a personal level, allowing them to connect with narratives that are both authentic and immersive.

"As 'Mirzapur' continues to garner widespread acclaim, we are ecstatic to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience. In collaboration with our long-standing partner that shares our creative vision, Excel Entertainment, this ambitious announcement marks a new exciting chapter in the world of 'Mirzapur' as we embark on this new journey," Menghani said in a statement.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment said it is a "landmark milestone" for the banner to bring "Mirzapur" to audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen.

"Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few.

"We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of 'Mirzapur' like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase," they said in a joint statement.

Following the nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming to Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release.

The first season of "Mirzapur" premiered in 2018. Its success spawned a follow-up chapter, which arrived on Prime Video in 2020.

Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam have also starred in the series across the three seasons.