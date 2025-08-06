Prime Video announces new series 'Andhera'

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Streaming platform Prime Video and Excel Entertainment have teamed up for their next supernatural horror series "Andhera".

The eight-episode drama is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav Dar.

Starring Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla, the chilling investigative drama with supernatural elements will be set in Mumbai where a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must take on this living darkness to avert impending doom, according to the official logline.

Nikhil Madhok, director & head of originals at Prime Video said that horror remains an exciting space for the streamer to explore.

"With 'Andhera', we aim to strengthen this further and introduce audiences to a story that is deeply intriguing yet has an emotionally powerful theme. Replete with twists and turns, the gripping drama offers an experience that is intense, immersive, and thought-provoking." Creator Gaurav Desai called the series "a fulfilling experience".

"From the start, the idea was to create something that wasn’t just scary, but stayed with you—something that made you uneasy in a quiet and lasting way. The real challenge was to tap into a kind of fear that feels raw and primal, and bring that to life on screen while staying connected to the emotional core... We had an instinctive and committed cast, and a team that really pushed to make this world feel alive, new, and still very human," he added.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the series is set to premiere on August 14 across 240 countries.

The series also features Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri in pivotal roles.