Prime Video announces new series 'Raakh', to premiere in 2026

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The investigative crime thriller series "Raakh", featuring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, is set to debut on Prime Video in 2026, the streamer said on Monday.

Directed by Prosit Roy alongside Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, the series, which "delves into the psychological complexities of morality and justice", has dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. It also stars Aamir Bashir, according to a press release.

Prime Video shared the news on its official X handle on Monday. "JUSTICE will rise from the ashes. #RaakhOnPrime, New Original Series, Coming 2026," read the caption.

Roy, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, said the "series represents a bold step forward in Indian storytelling, blending intense drama with nuanced character studies".

"As filmmakers and storytellers, we are drawn to narratives that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and ignite meaningful conversations. 'Raakh' is exactly that — a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature," he said in the statement.

"Anusha and Sandeep have crafted a narrative that delves into the grey areas of morality, justice, and redemption, all while keeping viewers thoroughly engaged. With the unwavering support by Prime Video, coupled with the exceptional talent of our multi-faceted cast – Ali, Sonali and Aamir who have brought unprecedented depth to their characters I’m excited to bring this powerful and thought-provoking story to global audiences," he added. PTI ATR ATR ATR