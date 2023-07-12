Prime Video announces reality series 'Mission Start Ab'

New Delhi: Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced "Mission Start Ab", a business reality series in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA).

The seven-episode series will show promising entrepreneurs, focussed on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures, a press release stated.

"With India as one of the world’s largest and most vibrant start-up ecosystems, this wholly Made-In-India series also brings together three renowned investors who will search for India’s next Unicorn, by putting these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations that will test their entrepreneurial, management, communication and crises management skills," the streamer said.

"Mission Start Ab", which is currently in production, is slated to premiere soon on Prime Video.

"Lauding the remarkable spirit of India's grassroot innovators, I am delighted to announce Prime Video’s reality series Mission Start Ab. This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation,” said Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India.

"I am optimistic that it will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroot innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable start-up practices and attracting the right investors. Furthermore, the series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation's grassroots innovation ecosystem," he added.

Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India, said the streamer has always been an enabler of India’s economy – directly and indirectly.

"This collaboration between the Office of the PSA, Government of India and Prime Video is another milestone on the journey that started earlier this year with Amazon India signing the Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) with an objective of contributing to the growth of India’s creative economy," Sareen said.

Actor Alia Bhatt was also present at the event and said "Mission Start Ab" has the potential to have a "far-reaching impact on the country's growing start-up ecosystem".

"While there are many great ideas and ambitious young founders around us, it takes a special kind of determination to turn that idea into reality, build the right team, find the right mentors, raise funding, and create something out of nothing," she said.