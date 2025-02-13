Prime Video announces season 3 of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Video series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will return with a third season, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The show, which is in pre-production, will begin filming this spring in the series’ new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said they are thrilled that a third season of the globally successful series is underway.

“The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth,” Sanders said in a statement.

Charlotte Brändström, who served as co-executive producer and directed multiple episodes in seasons one and two, returns as executive producer and director for the third season. She is joined by returning director Sanaa Hamri, who helmed several episodes in season two, and veteran director Stefan Schwartz, marking his first involvement with the series.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has garnered unprecedented success, with a broad, highly engaged, global fan base. Critics have praised the series for its epic scope, performances, and production values.