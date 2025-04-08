Prime Video announces suspense horror series 'Khauf'

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Prime Video on Tuesday announced its upcoming suspense horror series "Khauf", which will premiere on the platform on April 18.

The show is helmed by debutante Smita Singh, and executive produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner of Matchbox Shots. It is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan.

"Khauf", an eight-episode series, promises to deliver suspense and chills, offering a gripping narrative and an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience, according to a press release.

It stars Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla.

"Khauf" revolves around Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets.

"As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu's reality twists into a waking nightmare—one from which she may never escape," read the official synopsis.

Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India, said "Khauf" elevates the suspense horror drama genre with an intense narrative.

"As a first-time showrunner, Smita brings an authentic and distinctive perspective that pushes creative boundaries while delivering spine-tingling entertainment. Her unique storytelling voice and talent for creating deeply immersive worlds make 'Khauf' a truly special addition to the genre. 'Khauf' is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats when it premieres on April 18," Madhok said in a statement.

Singh, who serves as both creator and creator on "Khauf", said they have created a story that is both unsettling and deeply human with the series.

"Madhu’s journey isn’t just about confronting external horrors — it’s also about facing her own fears and past traumas. Collaborating with Prime Video has been incredible. They’re known for taking bold bets and giving opportunities to fresh, authentic voices— empowering creators to push boundaries and tell stories that might otherwise remain untold. Their unwavering support helped bring Khauf to life exactly as I envisioned it," she said.

With "Khauf", Matchbox Shots set out to create a suspense-horror experience that is both unsettling and immersive, added Routray.

"Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan's vision ensures that this story lingers in the subconscious, blurring the lines between fear and reality. What sets this series apart is Smita Singh's intricate storytelling and her creation of atmospheric dread, and a psychological depth that keeps audiences on edge, questioning what’s real and what lurks in the shadows," he said.

The series will be available in Hindi, with subtitles in English on April 18. PTI RDS RDS RDS