Prime Video cancels 'The Peripheral', 'A League of Their Own'

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (PTI) Streamer Prime Video has decided not to go forward with the second season of its sci-fi drama series "The Peripheral".

The Amazon streaming service had announced a second season of the series, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, in February this year.

Prime Video has also pulled the plug on the second and final season of “A League of Their Own”. The streamer had renewed the show in April for a shortened final season.

According to American news outlet Deadline, the cancellations stem from the length of the work stoppage due to the dual strikes called by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in the US.

"The Peripheral", based on the William Gibson novel of the same name, was executive produced by "Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

It followed Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. The show also featured Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley and Alexandra Billings.

“A League of Their Own” was based on the 1992 classic film of the same name directed by Penny Marshall and starred Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant.

Set in 1943, the show was about the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women's team in the nascent All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The joint strike, the first since 1980, was called after the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) failed to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Members of the WGA were the first to start their strike in early May, demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things. The members of SAG-AFTRA joined them in July. PTI RB RB RB