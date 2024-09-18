Prime Video developing second season of 'Call me Bae'

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Streamer Prime Video on Wednesday said that the second season of "Call Me Bae", starring Ananya Panday in the title role, is under development.

The announcement comes days after the first season of the comedy drama premiered on the platform on September 6.

The series follows the riches-to-rags journey of a billionaire fashionista Bae aka Bella Chowdhary, played by Panday.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, "Call Me Bae" is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra of Dharmatic Entertainment.

Prime Video India shared the announcement on its official Instagram page.

"Our day couldn’t get any bae-tter. Bella is coming to swoon us over again with a new season. #CallMeBaeOnPrime, S2 in development," the post read.

Johar said he is "stoked" to announce that a second season of "Call Me Bae" is underway.

“The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we're grateful for all the love and appreciation it has garnered from audiences across the globe. It's been an absolute privilege to be a part of this journey, seeing the show go from script to screen and finally revel in immense love from viewers.

"The love Ananya, Collin, Ishita and the rest of the cast have received has been a true joy to witness. The series is a testament of our long-standing partnership with Prime Video and our shared commitment to delivering content that is entertaining and engaging. We're genuinely excited to delve deeper into the characters and their stories, and we're positive that the second season will be more Bae-misaal than before," the producer said in a statement.

Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video India, the platform commissioned development for season two after witnessing the love and appreciation the series has received.

According to Prime Video, "Call Me Bae" has ranked No 1 in the India top 10 list in India since its launch. It has featured among the top 10 trending titles on the streamer in over 50 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

“From the very beginning, our vision for 'Call Me Bae' was to create a series that sparks light-hearted yet meaningful conversations, and brings characters that resonate with our audience.

“We’re excited to see the impact the series has had, with admiration pouring in from India and beyond. The show’s perfect blend of humor, wit, and heartfelt emotion has connected with viewers in ways that have left us thankful,” added Madhok.

The first season of "Call Me Bae" also starred Vir Das, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. PTI ATR RDS RDS