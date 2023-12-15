Prime Video green lights 'Good Omens' for third and final season

Mumbai: Streamer Prime Video has renewed popular series "Good Omens", starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, for third and final season.

Advertisment

The British series is originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international bestselling novel "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch".

The final season of the comedic fantasy drama will begin filming soon in Scotland and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the Amazon streaming service said in a statement.

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity. The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

Advertisment

Seen through the eyes of the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant), the show follows various characters all trying to either encourage or prevent an imminent Armageddon.

The show's first season came out in May 2019, followed by a second season in July this year.

Gaiman said he is happy to conclude the story Pratchett and him plotted in 1989 and in 2006.

Advertisment

"Terry was determined that if we made 'Good Omens' for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped.

"Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking," Gaiman said.

The new season of "Good Omens" is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.