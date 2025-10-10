Prime Video, Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films team up for thriller series

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced its upcoming original series, to be produced by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his banner HRX Films.

Produced by Hrithik and his cousin Eshaan Roshan, the high-stakes thriller is tentatively titled "Storm". It is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and explores secrets, ambition, and survival, a press release said.

The series is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh of "Tabbar" fame, with a story co-written by Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das. Production is scheduled to begin soon.

The series will also feature a strong ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.

Hrithik said "Storm" came as a perfect opportunity for him to make his debut as a producer in the streaming space.

“What drew me to Storm was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors.

"This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I'm excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video," he added.

Hrithik's banner HRX Films is a division of his father Rakesh Roshan's production house FilmKraft Productions, which has been behind the filmmaker's iconic movies such as "Karan Arjun", "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai", "Koi Mil Gaya" and "Krissh".

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, APAC & MENA, Prime Video, hailed Hritihik as one of Indian cinema's most distinguished creative forces.

"Oour collaboration with him and HRX Films is a significant milestone. 'Storm' brings together compelling characters and a story that will resonate with audiences globally," he added. PTI RB RB RB