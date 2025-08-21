Prime Video inks multi-year post-theatrical licensing deal with Maddock Films

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Video on Thursday announced a multi-year collaboration with Maddock Films, securing worldwide-exclusive post-theatrical streaming rights to eight of its upcoming titles, including films from the banner’s blockbuster horror-comedy universe.

As part of the deal, Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming home to Maddock Films’ slate of movies releasing theatrically between 2025 and 2027, the streamer said in a statement.

The line-up includes romantic comedy "Param Sundari", starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, scheduled for theatrical release on August 29.

"Thama", a new vampire movie featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as well as two yet-to-be-announced titles from Maddock’s horror-comedy universe are also part of the slate.

Sequels to Maddock's past hits "Shiddat" and "Badlapur", along with the Sriram Raghavan-directed "Ikkis" featuring Agastya Nanda will debut on Prime Video after their release in theatres.

Prime Video said the collaboration builds on the platform’s history with Maddock Films, which has previously delivered popular titles such as "Stree 2", "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and co-production "Bhool Chuk Maaf", besides the original series "Jee Karda".

Dinesh Vijan, founder and CEO of Maddock Films, said the partnership reflects a shared vision to take Indian storytelling to a global audience.

"We’ve always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate—and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats. From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit," he added.

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed to amplifying the reach of Indian cinema.

“This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock,” he said. PTI RB RB RB