Prime Video official green lights sequel to 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday announced that a sequel to its hit romantic comedy "Red, White & Royal Blue" is officially being developed.

Titled "Red, White & Royal Wedding", the sequel will see Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reprise their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz.

Based on the novel of the same name by author Casey McQuiston, "Red, White & Royal Blue" released in 2023 and depicted a love affair between Claremont-Diaz, the son of the president of the United States, and Henry, a British prince.

The new film will explore the next chapter in their love story as they navigate themes of love, duty and commitment, Prime Video said in a statement.

Jamie Babbit, known for "But I’m a Cheerleader" (1999), will direct the sequel, while the first part's writer-director, Matthew López, will co-write the script with McQuiston and Gemma Burgess.

“After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for 'Red, White & Royal Blue' from fans around the world, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences. We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm,” said Julie Rapaport, head of film, production and development at Amazon MGM Studios.

Babbit said she was thrilled to return to the world of queer romance.

“After directing 'But I’m a Cheerleader' in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of 'Red, White & Royal Wedding'. We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy,” she said.

Lopez, who is also producing the sequel, said he was delighted to continue Alex and Henry’s story.

“It’s been a blast to dream up the next chapter as a producer and co-writer, and I’m delighted to be passing the directing baton to Jamie,” he said. PTI RB RB