Prime Video orders second season of 'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V'

Los Angeles: "Gen V", the spin-off series to smash hit show "The Boys", has been renewed for season two by Prime Video, the streamer announced Friday.

The renewal comes just weeks after the show began its eight-episode run on Prime Video. The first season will conclude on November 3, said a press release.

"Gen V", which hails from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, follows the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given.

Showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, "Gen V" features an ensemble cast of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said "Gen V" has become the number one series on Prime Video in over 130 countries.

“Expanding the universe of 'The Boys' with a series as bold as 'Gen V' has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony. From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries.

"Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers," he added.

Showrunner Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke said they are excited about working on the sophomore season of "Gen V".

"These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show," they added.

"Gen V" also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and PJ Byrne, who reprise their roles from "The Boys".

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.