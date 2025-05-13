Prime Video renews 'Fallout' season three, sophomore chapter to debut in December

Los Angeles: Streaming service Prime Video has announced that its critically acclaimed series "Fallout" has been renewed for a third season.

The streamer shared the news at its Upfronts presentation event in New York and also revealed that the show's second season will debut in December 2025.

"Fallout", which launched with its first season in April 2024, is an adaptation of a popular video game series of the same name. It is produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as the creators and showrunners.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of 'Fallout',” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of season two," he added.

"Fallout" is set in an alternate history of Earth where advances in nuclear technology after WWII led to the emergence of a retrofuturistic society and a subsequent resource war. The survivors took refuge in fallout bunkers known as Vaults, built to preserve humanity in the event of nuclear annihilation.

It focuses on Lucy (Ella Purnell), an idealistic young woman who leaves behind her home in Vault to venture out into the irradiated hellscape her ancestors left behind.

The upcoming second season will pick up in the aftermath of season one finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

"Fallout" also stars Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias and Frances Turner.