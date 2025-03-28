Prime Video renews Hindi series 'Dupahiya' for second season

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Prime Video on Friday announced its Hindi original series "Dupahiya" will be back for a second season.

The first season of the nine-episode series, a heartland comedy set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, featured Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

“At Prime Video, we have always believed that good, authentic stories resonate with customers worldwide. The success of 'Dupahiya' has been nothing short of phenomenal and is a testament to the universal appeal of relatable human stories,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

“We are now beyond excited to bring the next chapter of this much-loved story to audiences. Salona, Shubh, Sonam, along with Avinash and Chirag, have created a spectacular world of equal parts humor and drama, and seeing viewers connect with its quirky characters has been incredibly rewarding. With the next season, we are looking forward to delivering more twists, surprises, laughter, and an even wilder ride through Dhadakpur,” he added.

Created and by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel LLP and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, season one of "Dupahiya" was directed by Sonam Nair.

Joshi and Shivdasani said collaborating with Prime Video on "Dupahiya" has been an incredible journey.

“As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation, and I cannot wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch—bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills, and even more surprises. We can't wait for viewers to dive into what’s next in the world of 'Dupahiya',” they added. PTI BK BK BK RB RB