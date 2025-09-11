Prime Video renews 'Overcompensating' for second season

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video has renewed "Overcompensating", the hit comedy series from actor-creator Benito Skinner, for a second season.

The show features Skinner as a football player who struggles with his sexuality in college often overcompensating in order to fit it. It comes from A24, Amazon MGM Studios and Strong Baby banner, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have been so overwhelmed by the insane response to the show, and feel so damn lucky to go back to Yates University with Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Strong Baby, and this legendary cast for season two," Skinner said.

Loosely based on Skinner's own college experience, the show premiered on Prime Video in May this year and received praise for its narrative and performances.

Skinner essays the role of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

"With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are," according to the official logline.

Vernon Sanders, global head of television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said he hopes audiences will enjoy more of Skinner’s “captivating and bold storytelling” in the second season.

"We are excited to see what hilarious moments Benito has planned for season two," Sanders added.

Skinner serves as a writer on the show along with Scott King, Mitra Jouhari and Jordan Mendoza.

"Overcompensating" also features Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah. PTI SMR RB RB