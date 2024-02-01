Prime Video says 'Indian Police Force' is its most watched Indian Original

New Delhi: Prime Video on Thursday said Amazon Original “Indian Police Force” has become the most binge-watched first season of an Indian Original on its platform in the first week of its launch.

The high-octane action series also trended in the ‘Top 10’ titles’ list in 65 countries globally in the launch week, the OTT platform said in a statement.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, along with Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

“Amazon Original series Indian Police Force has set a new benchmark in the streaming space. The show has received immense love and appreciation for its thrilling action sequences, edge-of-the-seat storytelling, and brilliant performances,” said Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India.

“The success of the series is a testament that the show and its intended spirit have resonated with audiences in India and globally,” Sreeram added.

“Embracing my digital directorial debut, the maiden collaboration truly gave wings to my creative vision in taking my passion project to a wide spectrum of audiences worldwide. My fans have loved my cop films over the years, and it gives me immense joy to transport my craft of storytelling and action filmography to the world of streaming through the Indian Police Force” said Shetty.