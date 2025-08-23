Prime Video series 'Blade Runner 2099' to release in 2026

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Video‘s limited series "Blade Runner 2099", headlined by Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, is set to stream on the platform in 2026.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the news was confirmed by Laura Lancaster, head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Co-Productions at Amazon MGM Studios, in an internal memo announcing promotions for two executives, Kara Smith and Tom Lieber.

The series also stars Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, and Daniel Rigby. With Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Burke and Lombardi among the recurring cast.

"Blade Runner 2099" was announced in 2022, but had faced a delay following the Hollywood strikes in 2023. It is currently in the pre-production stage.

The upcoming series is the follow-up to the 2017 movie sequel "Blade Runner 2049". Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film featured Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks among others.

The film served as a sequel to 1982's release "Blade Runner" from Ridley Scott. It starred Ford in the lead role and followed Rick Deckard, a blade runner, who hunts down escaped replicants.

It received a lukewarm response initially, but began to be considered a landmark of science fiction cinema over the years. The film also featured Rutger Hauer.