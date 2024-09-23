Prime Video series 'The Tribe' to premiere on October 4

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Reality series "The Tribe" will premiere on Prime Video from October 4, the streaming service announced on Monday.

Starring five content creators Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and Alfia Jafry along with the digital evangelist investor Hardik Zaveri, the show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

According to a press release, the nine-episode long series goes behind the scenes into "the glamorous lives of five affluent Indian content creators who leave behind their families and step out of their comfort zones to relocate to Los Angeles to build their social media careers".

Johar, who serves as executive producer on "The Tribe", believes the series will entertain the audience.

"The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues." "The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues," the producer said in a statement.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said the platform is thrilled to work once again with Dharmatic Entertainment.

"This reality drama showcases a new generation of global young Indians who embody fearlessness and confidence as they create content with the aim of becoming bona fide social media stars," added Madhok.

Besides Johar and Madhok, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig also serve as executive producers on "The Tribe".

PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS