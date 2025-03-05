Prime Video sets April premiere for 'The Bondsman' starring Kevin Bacon

New Delhi: "The Bondsman", a supernatural series fronted by Hollywood superstar Kevin Bacon, will premiere on Prime Video on April 3, the streamer said on Wednesday.

The eight-episode show, hailing from Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, also stars Jennifer Nettles ("The Righteous Gemstones"), Damon Herriman ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Beth Grant ("Donnie Darko"), Maxwell Jenkins ("Arcadian"), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black).

Erik Oleson serves as showrunner with Grainger David as creator.

In "The Bondsman", Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter, who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell.

"By chasing down those demons, with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music," read the official synopsis.

The series is also backed by Marker 96 and CrimeThink Production Company.

Executive producers include Oleson, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television, Bacon, Paul E Shapiro, and David. Erik Holmberg serves as co-executive producer.