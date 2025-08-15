Prime Video sets ‘Fallout’ season two for premiere in December

New Delhi: Prime Video on Friday announced that the second season of its hit series “Fallout” will premiere in December 2025, with the story shifting to the iconic New Vegas setting.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, "Fallout" is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.

"Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them," the official plotline read.

It is showrun by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

The new season picks up 15 years after the events of the video game "Fallout: New Vegas", introducing returning characters Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul, Maximus, and Dogmeat on the city’s outskirts.

In the finale of season one, which came out in April 2024, overseer Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) was last seen approaching New Vegas.

Wagner said the series will not follow any of the multiple canonical endings of the game.

“The world has progressed… it’s a place of constant tragedy, events, horrors — there’s a constant churn of trauma,” he said, adding that Robert House, a central figure in the game, will appear in season two alongside Deathclaws.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins reprise their roles, joined by Macaulay Culkin as “a crazy genius-type character”.

Produced by Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, "Fallout" will stream in English with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam dubs.