Prime Video sets ‘Fallout’ season two for premiere on December 17

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced that the second season of post-apocalyptic series “Fallout” will premiere on December 17.

The series, showrun by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, will roll out with one new episode weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026. It will be available on Prime Video in English with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, a press release said.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, "Fallout" is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Its first season launched on the OTT platform in April 2024 to critical acclaim as well as praise from the viewers.

"Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind-and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them," the official logline read.

The new season will pick up in the aftermath of season one’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Season two's official trailer was launched at the opening night of 2025 Gamescom, being held in Cologne, Germany. The event was attended by lead stars Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten who gave insight into the journey ahead for their characters Lucy and Maximus.

The footage introduced a new cast member, Justin Theroux, in the role of Robert House.

The new season will also see Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins reprise their roles. They will be joined by Macaulay Culkin as “a crazy genius-type character”.

"Fallout" is produced by Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. PTI SMR RB RB RB