Prime Video sets July 5 premiere for 'Mirzapur' season three

New Delhi: Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the third season of its much anticipated original series "Mirzapur" will start streaming from July 5.

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

In the 10-episode series, the makers said fans will see the stakes going notches higher and the canvas becoming bigger.

"However, the rules remain the same while all eyes are on the coveted throne in the fictional world of Mirzapur. The big question prevails whether the throne or Gaddi of Mirzapur will be earned or snatched in a battle of power and dominance where trust is a luxury that no one can afford," according to the official synopsis.

The third season of "Mirzapur" stars the ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals, Prime Video India, said "Mirzapur" has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, resonating deeply with fans who eagerly await its next season.

"The 'Mirzapur' franchise has embraced fandom in its purest form where its characters have become a part of popular culture. At Prime Video, we are excited to treat the fans who have made this franchise so iconic and popular, with a fresh new season.

"In collaboration with our long-standing partners, Excel Entertainment, we are thrilled to bring a new chapter in the 'Mirzapur' saga that promises immersive entertainment replete with shocking twists and turns," Madhok said in a statement.

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, Excel Entertainment, said the first two seasons of "Mirzapur" received phenomenal response and love from fans, both in India and around the world.

"This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content. Our collaboration with Prime Video is a testament to this success, and we are committed to continuing delivering compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can't wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of Mirzapur and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in season three," Sidhwani added.

Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and season in 2020.