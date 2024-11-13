Prime Video sets November 23 premiere for 'The Rana Daggubati Show'

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) "The Rana Daggubati Show", an unscripted Telugu original series, will start streaming on Prime Video from November 23.

The eight-episode show will feature popular celebrities, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Nani, SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, engaging in unfiltered conversations and exciting activities with host and creator Rana Daggubati.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said "The Rana Daggubati Show" is an unconventional take on talk shows, going beyond surface-level exchanges to explore engaging conversations and intriguing activities that Daggubati and his guests fully immerse themselves in.

"The mystique surrounding some of the industry's biggest names piques the interest of audiences and fans, and Rana creates a warm, inviting atmosphere on the show, encouraging guests to shed their inhibitions and connect authentically with their fans," Madhok said in a statement.

Daggubati said they are "flipping the script" when it comes to long talk shows when it comes to getting to know celebrities.

"Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues. Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments. It's like hanging out with your favourite icons as they spill the tea, share wild stories, and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love," he added.

Daggubati, star of films such as the "Baahubali" franchise, "Baby", "Ghazi", and "Virata Parvam", also serves as executive producer on the show via his banner Spirit Media.