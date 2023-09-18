Prime Video sets September 28 premiere for Nithya Menen-starrer 'Kumari Srimathi'

Mumbai: Telugu comedy-drama series "Kumari Srimathi" will premiere on Prime Video on September 28, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Advertisment

Starring Nithya Menen as Srimathi, the seven-episode series also features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles.

Set in a village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the series hilariously encapsulates the tribulations in the life of a 30-year-old woman (played by Menen), who challenges stereotypes in a small town riddled with antiquity.

Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjanyanthi Entertainments, and directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, the series will exclusively premiere on the streaming service in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Advertisment

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India said the platform is committed to delivering "high-quality and compelling content spanning various genres and languages for our valued customers".

"'Kumari Srimathi' tells a heartwarming story built upon a universally relatable theme-- the journey of a determined woman forging her own path. With an ensemble cast of outstanding talent, the series is an excellent choice for family viewing. We have every confidence that audiences, not only in India but across 240 countries and territories worldwide, will relish this series from the comfort of their homes," Menghani said in a statement.

Srimathi’s journey is a celebration of determination, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family, said producer Swapna Dutt.

"With a fresh and unconventional plot, 'Kumari Srimathi' explores the intricacies of the domestic households, breaking the norms of society, and nurturing personal aspirations, all while taking the audience on an emotional and entertaining roller coaster. Firmly rooted in culture with strong familial bonds at the forefront, we are confident that the viewers will find relatability in the characters and the hilarity and enjoy the show as much as we did while filming it," she added.