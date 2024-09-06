Prime Video sets Tamil series 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam' for September 20 debut

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Tamil comedy-drama series "Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam" is set to debut on Prime Video from September 20, the streamer has announced.

Starring an ensemble cast of Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami and Paul Raj, the eight-episode-long series is helmed by Naga and written by Balakumaran Murugesan.

The story follows Sidharth (Kumar), an engineering graduate from Chennai, who reluctantly takes on a job far outside his comfort zone as a secretary in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam.

As he navigates the quirks of rural life and its eccentric villagers, he finds himself caught up in a comedy of errors full of twists and turns," mentioned press release. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series will stream in Tamil with subtitles in English.

"With its authentic rural charm and universal themes of community dynamics, brought to life by an exceptionally versatile ensemble cast, it is sure to captivate audiences," said Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India.

"It has been wonderful to partner with Prime Video to present the Tamil Original series 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam'. The entire team has done a fantastic job of authentically capturing the simplicity and sometimes challenging aspects of everyday life in a small rural village, with humour and authenticity," added Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever.