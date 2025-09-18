Prime Video to conclude ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ with feature film from author Jenny Han

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced that its hit young adult series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" will conclude with a feature film written and directed by author Jenny Han.

The announcement was made at the show’s season three finale red carpet celebration in Paris. Story details are being kept under wraps.

"'The Summer I Turned Pretty' has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation," Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, global head of television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a joint statement.

Han, who also co-showruns the series, said a film was the best way to conclude protagonist Belly’s journey.

"There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans," she said.

Adapted from Han’s best-selling book trilogy, the show has grown into a global phenomenon since its 2022 debut. It stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in lead roles.

The third season launched earlier this year and drew 25 million viewers worldwide in its first week. It ranked as the fifth most-watched returning season on Prime Video.

A multigenerational coming-of-age drama, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" revolves around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers while exploring themes of family, friendship, and first love.

Season three was helmed by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka, who also served as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and Mads Hansen of wiip.

The series, which also starred Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer in pivotal roles, was co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.

Han is also known for her best-selling "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" trilogy, which was adapted into a hit film franchise on Netflix. She created and executive produced the spinoff series "XO, Kitty".