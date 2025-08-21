Prime Video to premiere musical drama 'Songs of Paradise' on August 29

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) "Songs of Paradise", a musical drama inspired by the life and journey of renowned Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, will make its debut on Prime Video on August 29, the OTT platform announced on Thursday.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, the film is directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Danish Renzu.

The movie features Saba Azad and Soni Razdan portraying the lead character Noor Begum in two different time periods. It will also feature Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

Written by Renzu along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo, the story unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir and is described as a heartwarming story that blends music, defiance, and the indomitable spirit of Kashmir’s first prominent playback singer.

Raj Begum began her journey as a wedding singer before rising to become one of the most powerful female voices of Kashmir. Encouraged by her father, she joined Radio Kashmir in 1954, where her uninhibited, high-pitched and melodious voice, and remained a prominent personality of the station until her retirement in 1986.

Celebrated for singing straight from the heart, Raj Begum’s music was seen as a symbol of freedom and cultural expression for Kashmiri women.

For her remarkable contribution to music, she was honoured with the Padma Shri (2002), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2013), and the State Award by the Jammu and Kashmir government (2009). She died in 2016 at the age of 89.

Renzu, who has directed movies such as "Half Widow" and "The Illegal", said the film is a tribute to Begum.

"The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo.

"Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast," the filmmaker said.

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment called the film a “timeless tale” from the culturally rich land of Kashmir.

“The film beautifully unfolds chapters from the life of Padma Shri awardee Noor Begum, whose voice not only made her the pride of the region but also inspired generations to come,” he added.

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video India, said the platform is committed to stories that inspire and entertain.

"'Songs of Paradise' offers a fresh and emotional perspective rooted in Kashmir's rich musical legacy and brings to life a remarkable lesser-known true story of resilience and independence," Menghani said.