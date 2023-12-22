Prime Video unveils docuseries 'Wedding.con' from Tanuja Chandra

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Streamer Prime Video on Friday announced "Wedding.con", a true-crime docuseries that will examine the dark side of the online matrimonial scene.

The streaming service has launched the trailer of the docuseries, which comes from filmmaker Tanuja Chandra of "Dushman" and "Qarib Qarib Singlle" fame. It is a BBC Studios India Production.

The five-part series follows the stories of five women as they embark on the journey to fulfil their dream of a happy marriage.

"However, their search for the perfect life partner takes a distressing turn as they fall victim to financial and emotional exploitation by conmen. These imposters, assuming fake identities and posing as suitable grooms on online platforms, leave the women betrayed," read the official description.

Chandra said working on the series turned out to be an eye-opening experience for her.

She hopes that through its release on Prime Video, the show will help in saving women from being duped in the future.

"In India and other South Asian cultures, it's widely believed that marriage is the most significant milestone in a woman's life, and the pressure to 'settle down' keeps mounting as she grows older," she said.

"In fact, by the time she's 35, she's told the ship has long sailed. 'Wedding.con' is the tale of five women who were victims of matrimonial fraud, but are now survivors and have shown tremendous courage in recounting their experience, to expose these scams," she added.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said the streamer has always focused on championing and authentically representing women, both on screen and off screen.

“'Wedding.con' stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment. Through its poignant documentation of real-life experiences, the series not only serves as a cautionary tale but also aims to inform and educate viewers about online matrimonial fraud, which turns out to be one of the most under-reported crimes. The issue remains shrouded in shame and stigma, making it crucial to shed light on," she added. PTI RB RB BK BK