Prime Video unveils Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Mumbai: Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday joined directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK to unveil the title and the first look of the India chapter of the global spy franchise “Citadel”.

Set to the tunes of “Raat Baaqi”, the first look video of the 1990s-set series, titled "Citadel: Honey Bunny”, sees Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu fighting enemies.

The details of the show were unveiled at Prime Video's slate announcement event Prime Video Presents, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny” is billed as a riveting narrative that "fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s".

It will also feature actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

At the event, Dhawan said he wanted to work with Raj & DK after watching the second season of their Prime Video hit series "The Family Man", which also featured Ruth Prabhu.

"I picked up the call and asked them ‘How can I collaborate with you’,” Dhawan said, recalling how the directors informed him that they had something cooking without giving details.

Ruth Prabhu said, “I would have never imagined that I could do action. Today being at this event is such a big victory." Nidimoru said the characters of Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu are called Honey and Bunny.

"We are always trying to do something new each time, we challenge ourselves to do something new. We are getting into drama, action and intense love story territory for the first time. We wanted a contrasting title, the characters are called Honey Bunny," he said.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny" is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon. The show is produced by D2R films Production.

"Citadel", developed by Anthony and Joe Russo, started with the American version, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The spy franchise also has an Italian version, titled "Citadel: Diana", coming out in 2024. PTI BK RB RDS RB