Prime Video unveils new docuseries 'In Transit', will premiere on June 13

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Friday unveiled its latest docuseries "In Transit", a four-part exploration of the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating identity, love, and belonging in India.

Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti through their Tiger Baby banner, "In Transit" will premiere on the streamer's platform on June 13. Through the stories of nine individuals from different parts of India — including a classical musician from Bengaluru, a school educator from Tripura, and a corporate professional in Mumbai — the series delves into deeply personal journeys that challenge societal norms and push the boundaries of gender constructs, a press release said.

"'In Transit' is a very special series for us. At Tiger Baby, we strive to tell all kinds of Indian stories, we hope to give a platform to and amplify diverse, unheard voices. With Prime Video’s global platform, we believe these narratives can spread love and much needed empathy amongst audiences," Akhtar said.

Kagti added that they had set out to create something "authentic and enduring" with "In Transit".

"These are universal stories of identity, acceptance, and the search for belonging. It has been great to partner with Prime Video on this project, and we hope the series drives meaningful change when it premieres on June 13," she said.

Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the stories of "In Transit" will definitely leave an impact on viewers.

"'In Transit' is a poignant and powerful docuseries that offers an intimate, deeply personal look at lives lived beyond confines. Through the diverse voices of nine remarkable individuals, we explore unique journeys of self-identity, love, and belonging," he said.

Sood called the project “deeply personal”.

"Our goal with this series is to bring a diverse set of stories to your living room with the aim of breaking existing barriers. Through our fantastic & heroic characters, we think audiences across the world will be able to relate their own personal struggles of finding one's place in the world," she added.