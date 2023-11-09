Prime Video unveils new horror series 'The Village'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday announced its new horror series "The Village", which is headlined by "Sarpatta Parambarai" star Arya.

Advertisment

Inspired by the graphic horror novel of the same name, the show is directed by Milind Rau. He also serves as writer and co-creator alongside Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan.

"The Village" will premiere on the streamer's platform on November 24 in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, and subtitles in English, a press release said.

The horror series revolves around a man who embarks on a chilling rescue mission to save his family. It also stars Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani SS, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

Advertisment

Rau, best known for directing Nayanthara-starrer 2021 hit "Netrikann", said he is excited about the show's premiere on Prime Video.

“I believe a good horror series or movie is one that can leave you terrified to step out alone at night, where the sound of a twig snapping makes your heart skip a beat, where shadows appear to come alive around you. And I want to bring that kind of viscerally scary content to those who enjoy this genre.

"With 'The Village', I believe each one of us -- the cast and crew -- have managed to bring a show that will be enjoyed not only by horror genre fanatics but also everyone who appreciates a unique storyline and cinematic excellence that it offers," the filmmaker said.

Advertisment

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & SEA, Prime Video, said the streamer's team has noticed a significant interest in genres like horror and suspense, both from within India and internationally.

"'The Village' holds a special place in our repertoire. Drawing inspiration from a graphic novel, the series presents a unique storyline that hasn’t yet been explored in the Indian horror entertainment landscape. Milind has brought his vision to life in the most magnificent way which is evident in the outstanding performances of the cast.

"'The Village' creates a visually striking and an atmospheric world, filled with suspense, supernatural thrills, a compelling family drama, promising a captivating experience for the audiences," she added.

A Studio Shakthi production, "The Village" is produced by B S Radhakrishnan. PTI RB RB BK BK