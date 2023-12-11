Prime Video unveils new Telugu show 'Vyooham'

Mumbai: Streaming service Prime Video on Monday announced its new Telugu original series, titled "Vyooham".

Advertisment

Directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, the show is an investigative crime thriller, headlined by actor Sai Sushanth Reddy and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios.

"Vyooham" will premiere on the streaming service's platform on Thursday, a press release by Prime Video said.

Co-starring Chaitanya Krishna, the series follows the story of a police officer.

Advertisment

"As he seeks justice, a complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past.

"With a captivating storyline and compelling performances, the series ensures a riveting experience, taking audiences through unexpected twists and turns," the official plotline read.

"Vyooham" also features Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay, and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles.